Augmented Reality (AR) mobile gaming company Krikey launched Yaatra, a new AR game in India, with Jio.



Krikey was founded by sisters Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram in 2017. "Our vision with Krikey is to bring together inspiration and reality in an immersive way. With augmented reality, we are able to bring fantasy worlds into your home, straight through the window of your mobile phone," the Krikey founders said in a joint statement.



With just their mobile phone camera, players can step into the action-adventure story of Yaatra and join the quest to defeat a monster army.



Using weapons such as the bow and arrow, chakra, lightning and fire bolts, players can battle through different levels of combat and puzzle games.



Once users complete their gameplay, they can choose to share a personalised video with friends.



There are also video feeds to see gameplay videos posted by other users and a digital training ground where players can practice their bow and arrow skills before playing again.



Jio user will get exclusive access to 3D Avatar feature, gameplay tokens (to unlock additional weapons and powers) and game levels.



"Krikey will inspire a generation of Indians to embrace Augmented Reality. Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction," said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.



"Augmented Reality gaming takes the user into a world of its own, and we invite every Jio and non-Jio user to experience AR through Yaatra."



Krikey is now available for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.



*Edited from an IANS report