YouTube announced new features such as Live Redirect, Trailers, and Countdown Themes for its Premieres service.



"Since March 1, 2020, we have seen over 85 per cent growth in daily Premieres from over 8 million channels. And over 80 per cent of these channels had never before used Premieres. We want to continue enabling these real-time, communal experiences now more than ever. That's why we are launching three new features to help creators," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.



The first, Live Redirect, allows creators to live stream a pre-show before they release a new video and then automatically redirect viewers to their Premiere right before it starts. YouTube has been testing this feature for a couple of months.



Next, Trailers will allow users to upload a pre-recorded hype video that will be played on the watch page in advance of the Premiere. With the option to range from 15 seconds to 3 minutes in duration, it will help create an even more compelling experience and encourage viewers to set a reminder to tune into the Premiere.



Lastly, YouTube also announced the ability to set Countdown themes as a way to build excitement among the viewers. YouTube will offer a wide range of themes, vibes, and moods to choose from, such as calm, playful, dramatic and sporty, etc.



Live Redirect and Trailers have started rolling out to eligible creators starting today, and Countdown Themes will be available in the coming months.



"We can't wait to see the new ways these features bring us together, giving your audience a front-row seat to your next Premiere. Give them a try and let us know what you think," the company added.



*Edited from an IANS report