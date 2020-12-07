Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally launching all around the world on December 10. This new comes after several delays.

The developers of the game CD Projekt Red in a tweet explains that all users planning to play the title on PC or Google Stadia would have its access at midnight GMT on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be made available on most gaming platforms, including Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 is adapted from the Cyberpunk franchise, the story takes place in dystopian Night City, an open world with six distinct regions.

Players assume the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V, who can acquire skills in hacking and machinery, an arsenal of ranged weapons, and options for melee combat.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order on PlayStation Store for Rs 3,499 while Xbox users can purchase the game Store for Rs 3,490 on Microsoft. PC users can have it access via Games The Shop for Rs 2,499.

*Edited from an IANS report