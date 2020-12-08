Tech giant Google's game streaming platform Stadia will soon be offer the option to livestream games directly on YouTube. According to 9to5Google, the feature appeared to be rolling out and some users spotted the ability to link a YouTube account in Stadia accounts as well — though not the ability to actually stream yet.

Currently, it is not clear whether one would be able to stream in 4K quite yet, as Stadia originally promised. One would also likely need a $9.99 a month Stadia Pro subscription-like 4K gameplay.

To use the new feature, one still needs to set a few things up, like the Title of the stream, privacy options, and audience age group, before finally starting. Pretty much like setting up a standard YouTube live stream.

Recently, Google announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks. Previously, subscribers were only able to use the game-streaming service on Android devices only when connected to steady Wi-Fi.

Google has also started rolling out a new messaging system on Stadia Cloud gaming service, allowing users to send written messages back and forth between friends.

*Edited from an IANS report