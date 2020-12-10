On Wednesday, EPOS, a Denmark-based audio solutions and technology company made its India debut with a new range of products. EPOS operates in more than 30 countries worldwide and brings with it a stellar 115-year legacy of sound and innovation.

"With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce, across business verticals. As a first step, we will be introducing our Microsoft Teams certified ADAPT range of headsets for office professionals on the go," Seah Hong Kiat, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions APAC, EPOS, said in a statement.

The ADAPT range and EXPAND 30T audio products to professionals looking for audio solutions that adapt to users' busy lifestyle.

It aims to offer outstanding sound quality, that allows flawless communication in any environment thanks to microphones that enhance speech and eliminate background noise.

According to the company, the new headsets come with a sleek and sophisticated design crafted in high-quality materials that are made to be highly durable without ever compromising on a premium look and feel - perfect for the busy professional who wants one headset to satisfy business needs, whenever, wherever.

The India launch is in line with the brand's commitment to develop, innovate and offer premium audio solutions for the modern Indian workforce.

*Edited from an IANS report