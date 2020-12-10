Facebook-owned Instagram on Thursday rolled out a Shopping feature on Reels.



Businesses and creators will be able to tag products when they create Reels, and viewers can tap through those tags to buy or save them, as per reports. "A branded content tag is also available for influencers who are paid for their posts", the report said.



Shopping is now available on Instagram in every format on the app - the Feed, Stories, IGTV, and Live. Facebook last month announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab.



The Reels tab makes it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world.



With Reels, one can record and edit 30-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools. The Shop tab gives people a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love.



Facebook first launched Reels a few months ago. The Reels tab is a new tab in the navigation bar so the feature will no longer be in a unit in Explore as was the case earlier.



Reels can be recorded in a series of clips -- one at a time, all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery.



*Edited from an IANS report