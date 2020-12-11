Tech giant Google has announced a new integration of Gmail with Microsoft Office files. This will allow users to directly edit documents that they receive in attachments.

Now one can edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files without ever leaving Gmail, and while maintaining the document's original file format.

"Starting today, you can also open Office files for editing directly from a Gmail attachment, further simplifying your workflows. For example, when you receive a Word document as an email attachment, you can open it and start editing in Docs with a single click while still preserving the Word file format," the company said in a statement.

With the new change, Microsoft Office attachments will have a new "edit" option and when edits are complete, there will be a new option to share the document via email.

The update is rolling out to users now, although Google says it may take up to two weeks before it shows up for everyone.

Google is also working to help ensure that Office files work more smoothly in Google Docs, with the launch of a new Macro Converter add-on for Google Workspace.

*Edited from an IANS report

