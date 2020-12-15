American tech giant, Apple has introduced its latest subscription service Apple Fitness+. This comes with the launch of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3. Fitness+ is designed to work with the Apple Watch, providing workouts that can be done on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with the Apple Watch tracking fitness progress.

"Apple Fitness+ dynamically integrates personal metrics from Apple Watch to inspire users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout, providing an engaging and immersive experience to help users stay motivated,'' the company said in a statement.

To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.

At launch, the service features workouts in 10 categories: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill, rowing, and "mindful cooldown."

The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service.

Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, along with Apple's music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services.

Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

In addition, when using Fitness+, all workout data will be saved in the Health app on iPhone, and neither calories nor the workouts and trainers users choose will be stored along with their Apple ID, Apple informed.

To begin with, the service is available in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, and will roll out to other countries soon.

*Edited from an IANS report

