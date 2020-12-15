Tech giant Microsoft and Warner Bros have announced that fans aged 14 and up can submit their best video game ideas and join free coding workshops with Microsoft. This comes ahead of the release of the movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" with the NBA star LeBron James and cartoon icon Bugs Bunny.

Starting December 14 through December 30, fans can visit the official contest website to review official rules and submit their game ideas to create an original Xbox arcade-style video game.

"To enter, fans select the gaming genre of their choosing using a key image, and then describe the game idea in less than 500 words," Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.

Two winners will have their ideas brought to life in the official "Space Jam: A New Legacy" arcade-style video game, available as a Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021.

The winners will also have their names featured in the game credits and receive movie merchandise, a personalised Xbox Series S console, a private friends and family screening of the film and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community, among others.

"Students will build a playable prototype of a video game using block-based coding on the MakeCode Arcade platform, while learning about the professional skills and STEAM careers involved in game design," the company said.

There are also two film-themed Microsoft Learn lessons, targeting more experienced coders, older teens, high school and college-aged students, and adults, that focus on how to use player stats to make real-time decisions in the middle of a game.

"The video game contest, coding workshops and lessons align with Microsoft's greater skilling initiative, which aims at helping 25 million people -- including those from underrepresented populations -- acquire new digital skills and apply them to their passions," the company said.

*Edited from an IANS report