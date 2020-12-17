Zebronics on Thursday launched Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds from the Sound Bomb series, a range of premium earbuds.



The earbuds feature Qualcomm aptX audio technology for high-quality audio streaming.



Zebronics said that the Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and Zeb-SoundBomb Q Pro wireless earbuds will be available at a discounted price on Flipkart from December 18 onwards for Rs 2,799 and Rs 3,799, respectively.



Featuring a sleek and lightweight earbud Sound Bomb Q Pro is all about the style with a smooth and matte finish paired with a gold logo that adds to its style element.



It is designed for maximum comfort with a snug fit that stays firm on the ear, is IPX7 certified, and also provides passive noise cancellation because of its in-ear design.



"We've always believed in the ideology of ‘Always Ahead' and strived to bring new technology and features to bridge the accessibility gap," Speaking on the launch of the wireless earbuds," Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics, said in a statement.



"Our latest top of the line wireless earbuds ‘Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro' comes loaded with features like IPX7, Qualcomm aptX, wireless charging and more giving our users a top-notch wireless audio experience like never before."



The earbuds come with deep bass to enhance your audio experience with a playback time of 6-8 hours that can be extended up to 35 hours along with the case.



The earbuds are "IPX7 certified waterproof" so that users can work out the way they want to without worrying about the drizzles or rains, Zebronics said.



They also come with touch controls -- just touch to activate controls for volume, media, and voice assistant enabled for Android/iOS devices.



One can single tap to play/pause, accept calls/hang up and triple tap to activate the voice assistant on their earbuds.



Switch up to wireless charging as the compact portable charging case that tags along with the earbuds have support for wireless and Type C charging so you can choose your preferred mode to charge away.



*Edited from an IANS report