LG Electronics has unveiled its theme for the upcoming media event at the world's largest tech expo 'Consumer Electronics Show' next year as the South Korean tech giant vowed to introduce products and solutions that could be useful in the new normal era of the pandemic.



LG will hold a 30-minute virtual press conference at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on January 11 under the theme of "Life is ON -- Make yourself @ Home" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 and will explain its latest innovations that can make people's lives safe and comfortable amid the pandemic, reports Yonhap news agency.



This year's CES will take place online for the first time from January 11 to 14 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



LG will also host "Future Talk" on January 12, with its Chief Technology Officer Il-Pyung Park discussing open innovations in various sectors with industry experts.



Although the CES will be held online, LG said it will offer various exhibition platforms, including a 24-hour web broadcast, so that people can experience its new products and services like an off-line event.



LG said its 3D virtual exhibition hall will run until February 15 even after CES 2021 ends.



Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co. sent invitations last week for its CES press event.



The world's largest smartphone and TV vendor will hold a virtual press conference at 9 a.m. EST on January 11 under the theme of "Better Normal for All."