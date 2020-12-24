Samsung deletes old ad that mocked Apple for not including chargers, now that Galaxy phones won't have chargers too
Korean tech major Samsung has reportedly deleted an ad that mocked Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone box. Apple has bid goodbye to the charging brick, along with changing the cable from USB-A brick to Lightning-to-USB-C. There are report that Samsung will not include a charger with its upcoming phones starting with Galaxy S21 in 2021.
According to The Verge, Samsung has been caught deleting an ad that makes fun of Apple for not including a charging brick with the iPhone 12.
"The Facebook post was made by Samsung Caribbean back in October, and it had a picture of a charging brick with the caption "Included with your Galaxy".
The Facebook post has now been deleted.
Samsung phones use standard USB-C cables for charging, as opposed to Apple's proprietary Lighting.
According to the report, this isn't the first time Samsung has deleted ads.
When Galaxy Note 10 was launched without a headphone jack, Samsung "deleted ads making fun of the iPhone X for not having a similar plug".
*Edited from an IANS report