Korean tech major Samsung has reportedly deleted an ad that mocked Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone box. Apple has bid goodbye to the charging brick, along with changing the cable from USB-A brick to Lightning-to-USB-C. There are report that Samsung will not include a charger with its upcoming phones starting with Galaxy S21 in 2021.

According to The Verge, Samsung has been caught deleting an ad that makes fun of Apple for not including a charging brick with the iPhone 12.

"The Facebook post was made by Samsung Caribbean back in October, and it had a picture of a charging brick with the caption "Included with your Galaxy".

The Facebook post has now been deleted.

Samsung phones use standard USB-C cables for charging, as opposed to Apple's proprietary Lighting.

According to the report, this isn't the first time Samsung has deleted ads.

When Galaxy Note 10 was launched without a headphone jack, Samsung "deleted ads making fun of the iPhone X for not having a similar plug".



