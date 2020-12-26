Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to launch three foldable phones with different designs next year. According to Display analyst Ross Young, the brand is expected to unveil foldable phones with designs such as out-folding, an in-folding, and a clamshell, reports GizmoChina.

Young added that the out-folding foldable phone from Xiaomi will be like the Huawei Mate X. Three is a possibility that the out-folding device may feature a display of around 8 inches.

Display analyst Ross Young had claimed earlier this month that companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will together launch four foldable phones in 2021. He had also claimed that Google will also launch a foldable phone in the coming year.

Recently, Xiaomi filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The smartphone maker filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset.

*Edited from an IANS report