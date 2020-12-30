American tech giant Apple is expected to debut its second generation 'AirPods Pro' earbuds in 2021. And now a new report claimd that the device will come in two sizes.

Leaker Mr. White, who in the past has shared accurate details of Apple's product plans, has shared new part images for the "AirPods Pro 2". The images shown depict different sized SoC housing for the H1 Processor which could indicate different sized earbuds in the future model, reports AppleInsider.

Based on the components, the next version of 'AirPods Pro' might come in multiple sizes but would still contain Apple's W2 chip rather than a new W3 chip.

With second generation 'AirPods Pro', the tech giant could go for a "less ambitious" design than it hopes for 'AirPods Pro 2' due to the difficulty in packing antennas, ANC and mics in a more compact form factor.

The 'AirPods Pro' could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung.

At present, there is no word exactly when a refreshed version of the 'AirPods Pro' would come out, but the updated earbuds are expected sometime in 2021.

