iFi Aurora

This all-in-one music system looks distinct and sounds phenomenal. Inspired by Japanese Industrial design and architecture, the entire system is clad in bamboo and elevated by an aluminium frame. Ifi also utilises analogue sound tech and configures itself as per the demands of the room dimensions. Connectivity includes BT, USB, coaxial or optical as well as wi-fi. Ifi-audio.com





Panasonic Washing Machines

Panasonic’s new range of washing machines launched in India come in capacities from 6.2kg to 14Kg. Features include StainMaster+, two-way washing tech with a built-in heater, water-saving eco modes and a choice of 13 automatic top load and nine semi-automatic top load devices. amazon.in



