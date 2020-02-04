Francis Wang, CMO of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has revealed that the company is all set to unveil its first-ever Smart TV at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Answering questions on Twitter, he also used the hashtag "realmeForEveryIndian", which indicates that India will be a major market for the Realme TV. Once launched the Realme TVs would compete against Xiaomi which already has several TV models in the country along with OnePlus.

Recently, company's CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the first fitness band from the smartphone manufacturer will be launched in February. An exact launch date has not been announced yet but the company is expected to start teasing the arrival of the product by the end of this month, said Sheth in the latest Episode of 'AskMadhav' show on YouTube.

The Realme fitness band will take on Xiaomi's Mi Band series as well as Honor and Huawei's own fitness trackers. When asked about the potential launch date of the Realme X50 smartphone in India, Sheth said that something 'much more powerful' was lined up for India and have to wait till MWC Barcelona 2020 for the announcement.

Additionally, he also revealed that the yellow and black colour variants of the true wireless earbuds will be available next month and Android 10 for the Realme 5i will arrive in May 2020. Recently, a new smartwatch from Realme was spotted on the Indonesian certification website. Though the certification 'Brand' section mentions the device as the Realme Band, the 'Name' section clearly puts in under the smartwatch category.



*Edited from an IANS report

