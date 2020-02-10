Recently, I was in need of a security/surveillance camera for larger Office room and I stumbled upon Mi's affordable camera, I immediately decided to buy one and see how it fared. Courtesy of Amazon Prime, I received the package the very next day itself. Setup was super easy, since I already had an Mi account and a Redmi device with the Home app pre-loaded.

Video quality was decent and sufficient for my purposes (facial details were clear and I could zoom in on the video when needed), Night mode is excellent picking out all the details clearly. The 130-degree wide lens covered my area requirements (Mi also sells a 360-degree camera at a higher price point). The Talkback feature was a hit at times and a miss several times, where audio was not equally clear from both sides. The option to view feeds from multiple cams on a single screen is great and lets you keep watch over multiple rooms simultaneously. The ability to add storage cards for saving footage is always welcome and this camera allows up to 64 GB max.

In conclusion, Mi’s security cam is a great deal for the price it offers and allows you some peace with the ability to monitor spaces when you are away and record continuous footage.

mi.com `1,799* amazon.in