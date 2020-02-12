South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone 'Galaxy M31' on February 25 in India.

Ahead of the official announcement the company has already made a microsite live, revealing key specifications and features of the phone. The microsite on the Samsung India website also shows the presence of a 64MP primary shooter in the quad rear camera setup with the newer rectangular camera module.



The microsite also notes that the Samsung Galaxy M31 will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. The device could use the same Exynos 9611 SoC that the M30s also came with. The phone is also likely to come in two versions - a base 4GB+64GB version and a pricier 6GB+128GB option.



In terms of display, the device is expected to have a full HD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity U cutout. Additionally, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M21 two of its other new models under the Galaxy M series.



*Edited from an IANS report