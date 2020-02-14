TASS news agency said. reported that on Thursday, a Moscow district court fined Twitter and Facebook for 4 million rubles (US $62,960) each for failing to move the databases of Russian users to Russia.

Russian legislation requires Internet service providers to store and process personal data of Russians on the territory of Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is entitled to impose fines or even block Internet companies for any violations of the regulations.



