Twitter has launched a new plugin called Safe DM, in a bid to prevent users from receiving unsolicited images. According to reports, a developer named Kelsey Bressler came up with the idea after she received an unwanted nude picture from a man. On Friday, the plugin -- called Safe DM -- which blocks and deletes pictures of penises sent via direct message became available to Twitter users, said a report in the BBC.

Bressler said social media companies could do more to protect users from cyberflashing. Safe DM is in the early stages of talks to add the filter to another major platform, Bressler was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Meanwhile, Twitter, last week, posted first-ever quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 11 per cent, riding on strong performance across most major geographies, with particular strength in US advertising. However, in the fourth quarter of 2019, its operating income totalled $153 million, or 15 per cent of total revenue, compared to $207 million, or 23 per cent for the same period in 2018.

Its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 went down to $119 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.15, compared to net income of $255 million with diluted EPS of $0.33 in the same period a year ago.

*Edited from an IANS report