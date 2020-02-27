India has the highest number of Spotify users in the 18-24 age group This is the highest among all global markets, the Swedish music streaming giant announced on Thursday.



It completes one year of operations in the country on Thursday and since its debut, Spotify has been streamed in nearly 2,300 cities in India.



"Currently, there are over 6,400 Indian artists on 'Spotify For Artists', of which almost 5,000 were added in the past one year. Spotify has now more than doubled its music library of local, curated playlists in India; from 120 at the time of launch, to 350+ today," the company said in a statement.



Interestingly, while GenZ and millennials drive the most streams on popular music genres -- film music, international pop, and Punjabi non-film music, it's the 35-44 year old users who listen the most to local, vs. international music.



'Senorita' by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello is the most streamed track across the country for the 55 and above age group.



With the top genres ranging across pop, filmi music, hip-hop, sufi and Indian folk, what unites Indian listeners is still their love for "love" as a genre for music.



When it comes to music preference, India's "mushiest" states include West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, and Sikkim, where "Bollywood Mush" features in the top three playlists.



The only western state is Gujarat, where users listen to sentimental love songs.



*Edited from an IANS report