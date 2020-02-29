The surprise fall of co-sharing workspace company WeWork has inspired filmmaker-producers Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello to develop a second TV series on Apple TV+. The Apple TV+ series on the WeWork debacle will be based on David Brown's WeCrashed podcast we workfrom the podcast network Wondery, AppleInsider reported on Thursday.

WeWork was valued at nearly $50 billion but suffered a fall after reported mismanagement and alleged self-dealing on the part of co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann. Eisenberg co-created Apple TV+ show "Little America" which received rave reviews while Crevello is a former film executive who was associated with "Tomb Raider" and "The Grudge 2".

The first TV series was announced in December and will star Nicholas Braun, better known as Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, as Neumann. A movie about WeWork is in the works, reports Variety.

Earlier this month, WeWork named Indian-American real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as the new CEO of the company. Mathrani's appointment comes at a crucial time when WeWork is trying to stabilise its business following its failed attempt to go public last year and the departure of Neumann.

Following the setback which led to a dramatic fall in its valuation, Japan-based technology investor SoftBank took 80 per cent ownership of the company and infused into it $5 billion in new financing.

SoftBank Group saw its quarterly profit being almost wiped out for a second straight quarter by losses at its $100 billion Vision Fund focused on tech companies like Uber and WeWork.



*Edited from an IANS report

