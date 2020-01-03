Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler's Twitter account was hacked, Fox News reported on Friday. Several racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages followed before they were quickly taken down. Several of the tweets contained the N-word. Though most of tweets have been deleted, but several retweets sent by the hackers remain. One tweet from @MJerkme that was retweeted by the hacker was directed at former President Barack Obama, calls the former president an "arangatang monkey".



This comes after actor-singer Mariah Carey's account was also hacked on New Year's Eve. Another tweet read: "I just had phone sex with @MariahCarey." As per reports, both Sandler and Carey's Twitter account hacks featured tweets mentioning the Chuckling Squad, a group responsible for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account last August. Recently, authorities arrested the individual who is part of the Chuckling Squad.

According to Motherboard, Dorsey's hack was carried out using a technique called SIM-swapping, where hackers trick a wireless provider like T-Mobile or Verizon into giving control of a phone number. It is still not known if Sandler or Carey's mobile number was compromised too.

