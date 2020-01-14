LG Electronics has signed a partnership with US-based automotive voice recognition solutions provider Cerence Inc to develop an in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system. Under the deal, signed on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, US, last week, LG and Cerence will collaborate on developing a webOS Auto-based IVI system, equipped with voice recognition features. WebOs Auto is a Linux-based automotive infotainment platform designed for connected cars. Its openness allows companies in various sectors — from a system on chip to cloud service — to use the platform.

Cerence is a company of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) programme developer Nuance Communications Inc. Its automotive voice recognition solutions have been applied to more than 300 million vehicles, according to the company. "We look forward to this collaboration with Cerence to develop a turnkey voice solution for today's auto and component makers to accelerate the arrival of connected cars," said Park Il-Pyung, president and chief technology officer of LG Electronics.

Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of Cerence, said, "This new offering will support automakers and tier-one suppliers as they rapidly innovate, speed the time to market and deliver a state of the art in-car experience unlike any other." LG has been making efforts to develop in-vehicle infotainment systems with major players in the industry, including Microsoft and Qualcomm.

Last week, it announced a plan to establish a joint venture with Swiss-based software firm Luxoft to develop upgraded automotive solutions.

*Edited from an IANS report