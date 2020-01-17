UC Browser, a subsidiary of Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, recently launched a new feature of online storage within its browser. As in-app Cloud storage, UC Drive is now able to save online downloadable pictures, songs, and videos on mobile devices without using the device's storage or memory.

The UC Drive is integrated within the UC Browser to save online downloadable pictures, songs, and videos. It comes up with 20 GB of free online storage for all UC users. UC Drive is the very first launch in the Indian market as half of the UC downloads are from India only. The digital world is moving very fast and everyone is shifting to mobile devices for digital activities, in this scenario, easy online storage options are necessary for mobile users.

According to the company, India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50 per cent of its global downloads. UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally.

*Edited from an IANS report