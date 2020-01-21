About 127 customers filed a petition complaining about Tesla automobiles accelerating all of a sudden and called for a federal defect investigation of the matter. Tesla denies driver complaints calling it completely false.

"This petition is completely false and was brought by a Tesla short-seller. We investigate every single incident where the driver alleges to us that their vehicle accelerated contrary to their input, and in every case where we had the vehicle's data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week said that it is looking into claims that Tesla vehicles have a defect leading to ‘sudden unintended acceleration' after receiving a petition.

"We are transparent with NHTSA, and routinely review customer complaints of unintended acceleration with them. Over the past several years, we discussed with NHTSA the majority of the complaints alleged in the petition. In every case we reviewed with them, the data proved the vehicle functioned properly," the company added.

According to Electrek, several claims of sudden unintended acceleration involving Tesla vehicles have been made public over the years. The most publicized one involved a South Korean celebrity claiming his Model X accelerated on its own into his garage.

Last year, a Chinese couple driving their Tesla into a river and claiming it accelerated on its own.

*Edited from an IANS report