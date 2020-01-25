Corporate sources have said that Korean tech giant Samsung has created an in-house technology platform unit and named a new chief for its home appliance business in the company's latest reshuffle. The brand combined its in-house tech units related with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions to set up a new tech group, tentatively named "next-generation platform centre," according to the company officials.

The centre will be headed by Chung Eui-suk, an executive vice president who is best known for leading the development of Samsung's AI-based digital assistant, Bixby, reports Yonhap news agency. The South Korean tech giant also appointed Lee Jae-seung, former Consumer Electronics (CE) business division development team leader, to head its home appliance business.

Previously, Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's CE business division, co-held the title as home appliance business chief. It was revealed in Samsung's senior executive reshuffle on Monday that Kim no longer heads the company's home appliance business, although he retains his CEO position for Samsung's CE business division.

Lee Won-jin, an executive vice president who leads service business team at Samsung's visual display unit, will serve the same job for the company's mobile business unit. The move will allow Lee, former managing director at Google Korea, to focus on developing contents services for both mobile phones and TVs.

The latest reshuffle followed changes to leadership at Samsung this week. Earlier, the company named a new mobile business chief, and promoted 162 executives. Infusing young blood into its smartphone business division amid growing Chinese competition in markets like India, Samsung Electronics named 52-year-old Roh Tae-moon its new mobile business chief -- taking over from DJ Koh, current president and CEO of the IT and Mobile Communications (IM) business division.

HC Hong, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia since 2015 and was instrumental in taking India to the top of global smartphone manufacturing map, has also moved on into a new role within the company, according to a letter accessed by IANS.

Samsung usually announces personnel reshuffles in December, but the appointments were delayed as trials involving Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong and key executives have dragged out longer than expected.



*Edited from an IANS report