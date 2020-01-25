Trak N Tell, a Gurgaon-based information technology services company, has introduced a new IntelliPlay range. The range is an innovative infotainment-cum-tracking device for automobiles. The IntelliPlay has various models and is priced between Rs 19,000 to Rs 38,000. IntelliPlay seamlessly into a usual 2-DIN setup and includes a touchscreen with wireless audio and video playback, Google Maps-based navigation and hands-free calling.

The device has Android OS with 4G-enabled SIM, with one-year validity. The device also supports all popular media inputs via auxiliary port (aux cable), USB and Bluetooth, the company said in a statement.

The system has an inbuilt real-time tracker, which alerts the users if the vehicle has moved from a parked position or if it senses an impact. "The user can track the car whereabouts via a smartphone app, which also provides alerts about service intervals, tow alert, and the user can remotely immobilize the vehicle through the app," said the company.

The IntelliPlay range also features a reverse camera and dash-camera, which enables vehicle owners to see exactly what, is happening around their vehicle. For smooth-functioning, the device comes with 2GB RAM and has an inbuilt storage of 32GB.

The company offers a GPS-based unit that can recognize the structural dynamics of a car and adapts to panic and threat-based situations enabling prompt actions.



*Edited from an IANS report

