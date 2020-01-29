Apple smart speaker HomePod will be available in India for purchase in a month's time. Also, the HomePod will be priced at Rs 19,900 that's cheaper than the $299 price in the US.

Available in white and space grey colours, HomePod was first launched in the US, the UK and Australia in January 2019 and then went on sale in several countries, before coming to India.

Trade sources told IANS on Wednesday that the device that may give tough competition to Amazon Alexa and Google Home, will arrive in the country in the first week of March.



The device has support for Indian English Siri voices that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it's playing. The users will have access to Apple Music and over 60 million songs.



"HomePod combines custom Apple-engineered audio technology and advanced software to deliver precision sound that fills the room. At less than 18 centimetres tall, HomePod fits anywhere in your home," said Apple.



The Apple-designed high-excursion woofer is positioned at the top of the speaker facing upwards, creating a wide range of deep bass that surpasses any traditional speaker.



A six-microphone array, along with an internal bass-EQ microphone, analyses and compensates for the effect of the room on the bass response, providing rich, consistent sound. An Apple-designed A8 chip orchestrates all the audio innovations inside HomePod.



Although at an early adoption stage, smart speakers are slowing finding their way into the Indian living rooms.



According to Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, unlike the US or Europe, smart speakers are still evolving in the India market and companies are constantly exploring for newer use cases.



"It is good for Apple to explore the Indian market and create an early buzz. The adoption of connected speakers is still low and mostly entry-level smart speakers from Amazon Echo and Google Home are currently doing well," Singh told IANS.



"As we witness more use cases coming to the front, beyond just listening to music, news and checking weather, I am hopeful that the smart speaker market will eventually grow in the country," added Singh.



