Spotify has announced a new subscription plan 'Spotify Premium Duo' for two people living at the same home address in 55 markets globally, including in India, for Rs 159 per month.



Like Premium Family is available for up to six accounts, Premium Duo gives access to ad-free streaming for two people.



"Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalogue and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you," Alex Norström, Spotify's Chief Freemium Business Officer said in a statement.



Spotify has been testing Premium Duo since March of 2019. Initially, it was only available in Denmark, Ireland and Poland.



Meanwhile, Spotify is adding real-time lyrics feature in 26 worldwide markets including India.



Real-time lyrics on Spotify are powered by Musixmatch, a music player that automatically downloads lyrics for offline store music and displays them in real-time in the player UI as well as the lock screen.

*Edited from an IANS report