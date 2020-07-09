On Thursday, domestic mobile manufacturer Lava launched a new smartphone Z61 Pro as the latest addition in its Z series for Rs 5,774. The entry-level smartphone is powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and a storage capacity of 16 GB, which can be extended up to 128GB.

"The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Make in India' smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry level segment. It is the perfect phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel Proudly Indian," Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International, said in a statement.

The device features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and will be available in two attractive gradient finish variants – midnight blue and amber red.

On the camera front, the phone offers 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera.

The smartphone camera is packed with additional features like portrait mode, burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode.

The device is also equipped with a superfast face-unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support as well as a micro USB port and houses a 3100mAh battery.

