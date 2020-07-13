Wearable brand Huami relaunched the Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch with AMOLED screen and GPS in India for Rs 4,999.



The smartwatch was initially launched in the country at Rs 6,999 last year.



The device comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days, 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.



It includes more features like GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking, 24 hours heart rate monitor, music control, app notifications, set up alarms, event reminders and more.



The company last month launched Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs 13,999. The watch is powered with a dual-chip and dual operating system and offers 14-day battery life.



