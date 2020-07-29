Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has patented a smartband with a curved display and a heart rate sensor. The patent, which appeared on CNIPA (China's Intellectual Property Administration) on Wednesday, seems to have been applied by Vivo on April 13, reports GizmoChina. According to the report, looking at the patent images, the new Vivo smart band resembles similar offerings from both Xiaomi and Realme. The dial, however, differs slightly with rounded corners on a rectangular frame.

The top of the device also appears to have a cutout for a speaker, while the display is curved over the edges. The straps follow a conventional design, but with one notable inclusion. One of the sides of the strap can be detached from the band revealing a charger strip. Vivo recently patented a new smartphone design that features a full-screen display and rotating bottom panel.

Apart from a rotating bottom panel, the rest of the smartphone looks identical to normal Android devices. The front houses a punch-hole camera module at the top centre. Volume buttons are located on the right edge and the power button is on the left.

*Edited from an IANS report