Tech company Sony has postponed its PlayStation 5 launch event that was supposed to happen on June 4, in solidarity, as several US cities were witnessing protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration. And for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the company said in a tweet.

During the hour-long event, Sony had planned to showcase some new PS5 games for the PlayStation 5 which was scheduled to be launched during the holiday season this year. Sony also shared another tweet with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, wherein the company denounced systematic racism.

"We denounce systemic racism and violence against the black community. we will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our black creators, players, employees, families and friends #BlackLivesMatter," the company said. Electronic Arts has also delayed an event for its popular Madden NFL series and Google has delayed an Android announcement as well.



*Edited from an IANS report