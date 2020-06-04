On Thursday, LG Uplus, South Korean telecommunications firm, said it will launch augmented reality (AR) glasses in the third quarter of the year in collaboration with Chinese mixed reality product developer Nreal.

Nreal Light will be the world's first AR glasses to be commercialized in a business-to-consumer (B2C) model, according to LG Uplus. The product, weighing only 88 grams, supports Android-powered devices, the company said,a adding that the price of the AR glasses has not been confirmed yet.

LG Uplus hopes the AR headset will attract more customers to its 5G service as they can enjoy more multimedia and gaming content. With Nreal, owned by Beijing-based Hangzhou Tairuo Technology Co., LG Uplus said it plans to create an AR ecosystem where software and business developers can freely develop applications for AR glasses.

LG Uplus has actively been expanding their presence in the AR sector. Earlier this year, it joined hands with Nreal, AR software startup Spatial Systems Inc., and mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to develop 5G-based AR collaboration solutions.

It has also announced a partnership with Google on AR content development, reports Yonhap news agency.



*Edited from an IANS report