On-demand food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced it had started online processing and home delivery of alcohol through the "Wine Shops" category in West Bengal. This comes days after first launching its service in Jharkhand and Odisha.



Swiggy said the service went live in Kolkata and Siliguri on Thursday after obtaining necessary approvals from the West Bengal government.



"Building on our successful launches in Jharkhand and Odisha we will now be enabling safe home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal. Starting with Kolkata and Siliguri, we will expand our services to 24 other cities across the state," a Swiggy Spokesperson said in a statement.



Swiggy said it is partnering with authorised retailers across major cities after validating their license and other required documents as outlined by the state government.



Retail partners will be equipped with a dedicated partner app that enables all aspects related to online processing of orders.



Swiggy said it has implemented multiple safety measures to ensure safe home delivery of alcohol orders.



Customers need to complete a one-time instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication.



*Edited from an IANS report