On Friday, OnePlus, Chinese smartphone brand said OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be finally available for purchase in India via limited sale on June 15. Hit by production delays, the smartphone was launched in April and was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29.

"While we aim to provide a consistent supply for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, with the stock of the product now being stable, there will be limited sales of OnePlus 8 Series 5G devices across channels," the company said in a statement.

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.



*Edited from an IANS report