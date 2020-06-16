Elon Musk's tweets have always created controversy. Now visual artist Salina Gomez has made a 52-page colouring book titled The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk, based on the tech mogul's tweets. The book, at 9 inches by 11 inches, is filled with Gomez's drawings of Musk's tweets from July 2016 through May 2020, translated into images, reports CNET. One can order a copy of 'The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk' for $30 on Gomez's Kickstarter page.

"Musk's Twitter feed, once I had found it, brought me a lot of joy. I decided to take on the role of a gonzo editorial cartoonist reading the Musk Twitter Headlines, subjectively interpreting them in a whimsical, positive manner, all the while immersing myself in the Twitterverse experience," Gomez, also known as Ill Ink, wrote on her Kickstarter page.

Gomez also sells other Musk artworks, such as posters inspired by the "Oh, by the way, I'm developing a semi-mechanical dragon" tweet, and a hoodie inspired by the "SpaceX Thruster just made the first ignition of the Raptor Interplanetary Transport Engine. "

It's not only his serious tweets that garner attention. In fact, most of his tweets never go unnoticed.

In a 2018 tweet, he called British cave diver Vernon Unsworth a "paedophile," which led to a defamation lawsuit against Musk.

Last month, there was bloodbath for Tesla stock as billions of dollars were just got wiped off after Musk tweeted that car makers stock was too high.



*Edited from an IANS report