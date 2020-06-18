Social media platform, Facebook will now regularly update users about its work on maintaining privacy on its family of apps via a dedicated Page.

The Facebook Page on privacy will have in-depth posts on some of the "hard technical questions we encounter, to actions we're taking against those who try to undermine privacy on our platform".

The social network has faced several privacy-related scandals in the past that led to intense scrutiny and penalties. In a historic judgment, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last July slapped a massive $5 billion fine on Facebook over users' privacy violations in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook said that in the dedicated Page, it would explain improvements it makes to further protect people's privacy.

"We will continue to share how we design privacy into our products, highlight advances we make to the technology that keeps people's information safe and provide more transparency into things we find and fix," said the company.

The company said it would report on its privacy practices to the newly formed Privacy Committee on its Board of Directors.

"And an independent, third-party assessor will review our practices and report on them to the Privacy Committee and the FTC," said Facebook.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year directed the social networking platform to pay $100 million penalty for making misleading disclosures regarding the risk of misuse of user data.

