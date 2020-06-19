Even though the lockdown seems like an endless loop, with little difference between weekdays and weekends — some days just cannot be forgotten. With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s our turn to pamper our real-life superheroes and make them feel special.

Dads don’t demand much but picking out the best present isn’t always an easy task – we did the work for you. Here’s a list of gadgets for you to choose from to make his life easier:

A timepiece: Make a style statement that will last forever

Stylish looks and the added benefit of being a digital companion for your dad, these smartwatches offer the best of features such as google fit, heart rate monitor, call/ text previews and have long battery life.

Fossil’s Gen5 smartwatch is priced at Rs 22,995 and Hybrid HR smartwatch at Rs 13,495 onwards.

A smartphone: Have the world at your fingertips

Dad’s are extremely quick and clear in their thinking and need a device that doesn't interrupt them. The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 are equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, making them the best intelligent and responsive Androids of the year.

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at `54,999 onwards and the OnePlus 8 is Rs 44,999

Smart speakers: After all, music makes everything better

When’s he looking to spend a few relaxed hours after a long day at work, this smart speaker will play his favourite tunes on command. Enabled with to access songs in English and other regional languages, Alexa can hear him from across the room.

The Eco Dot 3rd Gen comes in four colours and is priced at Rs 3,499.

Bluetooth earphones: Private space for the win!

With ‘work from home’ becoming the new normal, there is no escaping the long hours spent on work-related video/ audio calls. A wireless headset that strikes the right balance between audio quality, comfort and durability are exactly what he needs to keep him going. Its sleek design, detailed sound with excellent noise isolation, make these earphones a perfect companion for everyday use.

Featuring a 10-hour battery life, get Sennheiser’s CX 150BT earphones is Rs 4,990



Grooming companion: Because self-care is important

For most dads, shaving is a part of their everyday morning routine. This revolutionary shaver/trimmer will help with him get a clean look or even keep things edgy. With three trimming combos, this product is 100% waterproof technology and charges quickly just 90 minutes.

Encased in a travel pouch for easy storage, the Havells’s Shimmer ST7000 is priced at Rs 2,195



Multipurpose power bank: Never run out of charge

A portable power bank that can not only charge a phone or a tablet but a laptop too is the ultimate product that he needs to stay powered up through the day. This power bank features 4 built-in LED indicators that not only displays battery percentage but also the charging status.

The Lapguard 20800 mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank LG805 is Rs 999



