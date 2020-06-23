Smartphone brand HONOR unveiled the HONOR 9A. This new smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery and claims to support up to 33 hours of 4G calls and up to 35 hours video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback on a single full charge.



HONOR 9A (3GB+64GB) variant will be available at 149.9 euros from July. Its India availability will be announced later.



The brand also announced an upgraded HONOR MagicBook 14 (8GB+256 GB RAM) with a special bundle of a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.



The HONOR MagicBook 14 will be available for pre-order in the UK, France and Germany for 649.9 euros, the company said in a statement.



Weighing just 185g and featuring a thin bezel that is just 9.04mm, HONOR 9A features a triple rear camera set-up (13MP+5MP+2MP). The device has an 8MP front camera.



Running on Android 10, the HONOR 9A comes with the new Huawei App Gallery, giving users a dedicated ecosystem of apps and services.



The company also showcased the latest line-up of powerful wearables, along with an upgraded HONOR MagicWatch 2 with 100 workout modes.



*Edited from an IANS report