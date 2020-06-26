Gemopai Electric on Friday launched its single-seat electric scooter, Miso, in India for Rs 44,000.



The scooter comes with a range of up to 75 km per charge and charges up to 90 percent in two hours, said Gemopai, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric.



The mini scooter can be purchased across India, through its 60 dealership stores from July, 2020 onwards, the company said, adding that it is offering a three-year free service package for all Miso customers.



"With the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving -- including the way people move around. As we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro-mobility presents one of the safest and resilient way to navigate everyday commuting," Gemopai Electric Co-Founder Amit Raj Singh said in a statement.



"Miso is the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no-hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single-seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride."



Miso, which has a maximum speed of 25km per hour, is available in four colours -- red, sky blue, green, and orange.



It has two variants, one with a luggage carrier that holds up to 120kg load and another, without the carrier, Gemopai said it is offering Miso with an inaugural discount of Rs 2,000 for all pre-bookings which opened from Friday.



*Edited from an IANS report