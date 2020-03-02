Sony has confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation gaming console 'PlayStation 5' soon. A latest patent has revealed that the upcoming console may feature wireless charging via the use of an attachable adaptor.

Sony filed a controller patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation in the summer of last year, and the full document is now available for public viewing, complete with pictures and a detailed description of the product itself, news portal Gamesradar reported recently.

The patent describes Sony's plans to develop "a wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller."

Recently, a report claimed that the upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board. This new feature will make the device capable of interpreting commands and requests while it is in use, much like smart speakers such as Amazon' Echo range.

Additionally, the latest model is also expected to add two new buttons to the design. It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4 but with a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission -- the PS button on the front.

On the other side, the back is exactly the same, but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function of another button. The latest design also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PlayStation 4.



*Edited from an IANS report