On Friday, Samsung Electronics Co. said it will temporarily move some of its smartphone production to Vietnam, after shutting down a local factory following a positive coronavirus test there. It shut down the factory in the southeastern city of Gumi after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Samsung said the plant will be closed till Saturday, while the floor where the employee worked will be closed off till Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported. Samsung's premium smartphones, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10, were being produced entirely in Gumi. Its plant in Vietnam will put out up to 200,000 smartphones a month. They will be shipped to South Korea beginning late this month.

The world's largest smartphone maker has so far reported six virus-infected workers at its production sites in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, only about 50 kilometers north of Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea's virus outbreak.

In recent weeks, Samsung had to stop smartphone production lines in the city for days several times after its workers have tested positive for Covid-19. Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its foundry factory in Yongin, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, last week but said its chip production has not been affected.

*Edited fom an IANS report