Amazon-owned home security and smart home company Ring Inc has accidentally leaked Video Doorbell 3. A page about the product briefly appeared on the company website.

While the concept isn't completely novel (Arlo's Foresight does the same), Ring's model will supposedly be the first battery-powered doorbell to ship with the feature, Engadget reported on Sunday.



If you get the higher-end Plus model, you'll get a "Pre-Roll" feature that shows four seconds of video from before a motion alert -- it'll be in black and white, but still helpful if you want to identify a would-be burglar or rambunctious animal.



The page on which the product appeared showed a video doorbell which looks identical to its predecessor, but describes a range of new features for the battery-powered video doorbell.



The page only listed the doorbells as "coming soon," but the presence of the page suggests Ring could unveil them very shortly. The regular model is expected to sell for about $199, while the Plus might go for $229. With that said, Ring may face a tougher time than usual attracting interest, the report added.

*Edited from an IANS report