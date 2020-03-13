In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Digital healthcare platform Practo on Thursday launched a new monthly healthcare plan which offer unlimited online doctor consultations, starting at Rs 399 per month.



Amid the coronavirus spread, Practo also did an internal study, which revealed that queries regarding fever, cough, cold, sore throat and body ache have increased by 30 per cent in the last two weeks on their platform.



Most of the queries are coming from Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.



According to the company, priced at Rs 399, it is a subscription-based healthcare plan that provides unlimited online consultations with doctors from over 20 specialities.



This extremely cost-effective plan has been conceived with an aim at making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all.



"In India, more than 50 per cent of the people resort to self medication. In the wake of widespread diseases threatening to spread a lot of false symptoms and remedies, it is imperative that we inculcate the habit of consulting specialists for health issues," said Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo.



"We are thrilled to introduce the new monthly Practo Plus plan, which also aligns with the government's vision of a healthy India, where there's access to high quality and affordable healthcare services to all," Kuruvilla added.



The plan not only helps people save '10x' the amount of money spent on doctor consultations, but also makes them proactive about their health and ensuring that no symptom goes undiagnosed, they added.



*Edited from an IANS report