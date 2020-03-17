On Tuesday, leading online travel aggregator MakeMyTrip announced that the company is waiving off fee for processing cancellation or rescheduling requests for domestic as well as international flights up to April 30.

"MakeMyTrip is not levying any fee for processing cancellation or rescheduling requests for domestic as well as international flights up to April 30. We understand this is a difficult time for travellers and we want to support them during this period of uncertainty," Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Business Officer, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"We continue to work closely with all our airline partners for lenient customer policies for date change, cancellations and waivers in the face of evolving travel situation. We are also seamlessly passing on waiver benefits to our customers, wherever applicable," he added.

Earlier, with India announcing to cancel all non-official visas till April 15, the said the decision will have a distinct impact on inbound and outbound international travel.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that so far 126 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, 12 up from Tuesday tally of 114.