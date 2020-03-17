On Tuesday, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation one of the leading home appliance company launched its latest range of 3D Cool Inverter Air Conditioners. The ACs are start at a price of Rs 29,999.

According to the company, the Air Conditioners are equipped with 3D Cool Technology that ensures up to 60 per cent faster cooling even in the peak of summer heat of 50 degrees. It can be operated via Google Home and Wifi, also equipped with 8-in-1 Intelli-convert modes and In-Built Air Purifier.

"Our products reflect forward thinking in design, technology and utility with an underlying care for our consumers. The new air conditioners come with comprehensive offerings including the revolutionary 3D cool technology, smart Google & Wifi connections and overall aesthetic appeal connecting consumers to the future of cooling," KG Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool of India said in a statement.

Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter ACs also comes with PuraFresh Technology aims to purify the air from dust particles and PM 0.3 pollutants.

Also, the inbuilt electronic filter only needs regular cleaning and no replacement like the conventional filters, the company claims.



*Edited from an IANS