Here's another COVID-19-driven innovation. Gurgaon-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup Staqu on Wednesday launched a new thermal camera under its video analytics platform called JARVIS.



The latest technology will alert the system of anyone with a body temperature of above 98.6 degree Fahrenheit and examines heat signatures directly through the cameras, enabling authorities to identify and further inspect suspected coronavirus carriers, the company said in a statement.



The camera has a range of up to 100 metres and can identify multiple people at the same time.



"Our latest technology removes the human intervention in early stages of detection; through heat wave analysis and more, the technology helps in proactively taking preventive efforts to reduce the risk of the spreading the virus," said Atul Rai, CEO and Co-founder, Staqu.



From airports to railway stations, the AI-powered thermal cameras can be installed at various hotspots of consequence for the purpose of early detection and prevention of the spread.



Founded in 2015, Staqu is currently working with eight state and UT police forces, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Telangana to usher the state in AI-powered smart policing.



*Edited from an IANS report