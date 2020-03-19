Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has released its new anti gaming addiction system. This move is to limit and strictly control the expenditure of minors or unregistered users.



Now, games running on the Oppo smartphones with the anti addiction system will have users input a real name authentication and it is mandatory, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.



This new system will automatically restrict users under the age of 8 from spending more than 50 Yuan in a single transaction and not more than 200 Yuan per month.



Additionally, users over the age of 16 but under 18, can not make a single transaction crossing 100 Yuan or 400 Yuan in a month.



Meanwhile, Tencent Games has also announced that it will be running several game trials to promote its anti addiction gaming policies starting from this month.

Even the Chinese Government is straining the game studios, making it harder for new game titles from being launched in the country.



*Edited from an IANS report